DENVER (KDVR) — The next time you open up your mailbox, you might notice a ballot with your name on it sitting among the coupons and bills.

Monday was the first day that ballots can be sent to voters, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

While this isn’t a general election year — those only happen on even-numbered years — there are a few state- and county-wide propositions you can vote for that could impact you one way or another.

FOX31 created a ballot guide to help you understand what the propositions are and what a “yes” and “no” vote mean on each of them. You can find that guide here.

How do I register to vote?

Colorado has automatic voter registration, which means that anyone who has given their information to certain state agencies — such as the Department of Motor Vehicles — they are automatically put onto the voter roll.

After that, mail-in ballots will automatically be sent to your address ahead of every election.

You can check if you are registered or change your information, including your address, here.

If you aren’t registered but want to be, you can do so in person through election day. But, if you want a mail-in ballot sent to you, you need to register online or by mail before Oct. 30, or eight days before the election.

When is the deadline?

The official rule is that your ballot needs to be received by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted. Essentially, if you mail it in, it has to make it by that time for it to be counted. Even if it’s post-marked for before the deadline, it won’t count.

People can also drop ballots off at designated drop-off sites or drop-boxes. These are available until 7 p.m. on election day in most locations.

The only exception is if you are a military or overseas voter. In that case, you need to make sure your ballots are sent by 7 p.m. on election day for them to be counted.