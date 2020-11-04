Buck wins reelection in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — Incumbent Rep. Ken Buck won reelection in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, The Associated Press says.

Buck, a Republican, defeated Democrat Ike McCorkle.

Buck was elected to the seat in 2014 and was reelected in 2016 and 2018.

Before his time in Congress, Buck was the district attorney for Weld County.

Buck also serves as the chair of the Colorado Republican Party.

The Fourth Congressional District covers most of the eastern Plains and some Front Range communities, including Greeley, Castle Rock and Longmont.