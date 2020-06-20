Booker, Warren endorse Hickenlooper for Senate

DENVER (KDVR) — Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren announced on social media Saturday that they are endorsing former Governor and Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper for the Senate.
Booker was Mayor of Newark when Hickenlooper held the “Mayor” title in Denver. During this time, Booker says he got to understand who Hickenlooper was as a person.
“He is exactly what our nation needs in the Capitol doing the hard work to deliver for Colorado and to bring this country together so that we can do great things for our future,” Booker said in a video.
In addition to Booker endorsing Hickenlooper, Warren also took to Twitter to announce her support for Hickenlooper.
The primary election to determine who the Democratic candidate will be for the Colorado Senate race will be on June 30.
If Hickenlooper wins the candidacy, he will face Sen. Cory Gardner in the election on Nov. 3 for the seat.