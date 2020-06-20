Booker, Warren endorse Hickenlooper for Senate

Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Press Club on June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren announced on social media Saturday that they are endorsing former Governor and Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper for the Senate.

Booker was Mayor of Newark when Hickenlooper held the “Mayor” title in Denver. During this time, Booker says he got to understand who Hickenlooper was as a person.

“He is exactly what our nation needs in the Capitol doing the hard work to deliver for Colorado and to bring this country together so that we can do great things for our future,” Booker said in a video.

I'm proud to have earned @CoryBooker's endorsement. We got to know each other when we were Mayors and I can tell you—we need a whole lot more of the hard work, optimism, and love you bring to Washington, Senator. Ready to work alongside you in the Senate to get things done! pic.twitter.com/2dc1oA4S8M — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 20, 2020

In addition to Booker endorsing Hickenlooper, Warren also took to Twitter to announce her support for Hickenlooper.

The primary election to determine who the Democratic candidate will be for the Colorado Senate race will be on June 30.

If Hickenlooper wins the candidacy, he will face Sen. Cory Gardner in the election on Nov. 3 for the seat.