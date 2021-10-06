Boebert challenger suspends fundraising, cites redistricting

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Denver. Donovan, a leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s election, has suspended fundraising for her campaign after the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved a map that places Donovan’s residence in another district. (Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — A leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s election has suspended campaign fundraising. Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan announced the move after Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved a map that places Donovan’s residence in another congressional district.

Donovan tweeted this week that she won’t accept donations because the proposed map for the 3rd Congressional District doesn’t include her hometown of Vail or her ranch in neighboring Wolcott. Donovan can still run for Boebert’s seat under federal law though congressional candidates who do so from outside districts can face harsh criticism.

Colorado’s Supreme Court must approve the redistricting map or ask for revisions.