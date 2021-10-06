Your Local Election Headquarters Your Local Election Headquarters

Boebert challenger suspends fundraising, cites redistricting

Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Denver. Donovan, a leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s election, has suspended fundraising for her campaign after the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved a map that places Donovan’s residence in another district. (Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — A leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year’s election has suspended campaign fundraising. Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan announced the move after Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved a map that places Donovan’s residence in another congressional district.

Donovan tweeted this week that she won’t accept donations because the proposed map for the 3rd Congressional District doesn’t include her hometown of Vail or her ranch in neighboring Wolcott. Donovan can still run for Boebert’s seat under federal law though congressional candidates who do so from outside districts can face harsh criticism.

Colorado’s Supreme Court must approve the redistricting map or ask for revisions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

