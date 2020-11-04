Biden wins Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Colorado’s nine Electoral College votes, Fox News reports.

The former vice president’s win in Colorado is in line with recent polls, as he was leading President Donald Trump by 13 points as of last week, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Democratic candidate for president has won Colorado in every General Election since 2008.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won Colorado with 48.2% of votes, while Trump received 43.3%.

This is likely the last General Election in which Colorado will contribute nine electoral votes, as it is expected to gain another seat in the House of Representatives due to continued rapid population growth.