Biden, Trump supporters gather in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Supporters of both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump gathered in central Denver on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Biden supporters celebrated in front of the Colorado Capitol. Drivers honked their horns as they drove down Lincoln Street.

Later, Trump supporters arrived at the Capitol.

Colorado State Patrol troopers kept the two crowds separated.

Flags flying, horns honking and a few Biden/Harris signs hanging out of windows as people head up Lincoln near 11th. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/jFN7LB07GY — Rachel Skytta (@RachelSkytta) November 7, 2020

Biden supporters also gathered at a “Voters Decide” event in Cheesman Park, where they listened to speeches and danced.

