Battle for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too early to call

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado U.S. House race pitting Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush against Republican Lauren Boebert was too early to call Tuesday night, with many votes still uncounted.

Both candidates are seeking to replace five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton, who was upset in a June primary by Boebert, a first-time candidate for public office.

Boebert, a gun rights activist, attracted national attention as the owner of an open carry restaurant and her ardent support of President Donald Trump.

Mitsch Bush stressed her bipartisan record as a former state lawmaker and an ardent defender of the Affordable Care Act.

Colorado’s Third Congressional District is the 15th-largest by area in the county. It covers 29 counties and 47% of Colorado’s geographic territory.