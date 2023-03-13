DENVER (KDVR) — People who live in Denver will decide on who will be the city’s next mayor in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Municipal General Election ballot consists of races for various local offices including the mayor, city council, clerk and recorder, and auditor. Voters will also decide on local ballot measures. The election is on April 4.

Mayor’s race

The mayor’s race is a crowded one this go-round as there are 17 candidates hoping for the chance to lead the city.

The following people are running for mayor of Denver:

Al Gardner

Andy Rougeot

Aurelio Martinez

Chris Hansen

Deborah “Debbie” Ortega

Ean Thomas Tafoya

James Walsh

Kelly Brough

Kwame Spearman

Leslie Herod

Lisa Calderón

Mike Johnston

Renate A. Behrens

Robert Treta

Terrance Roberts

Thomas Wolf

Trinidad Rodriguez

The mayor sets the budget for the city and oversees operations of Denver International Airport, the police department, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Safety, and more than 11,000 city employees.

Referred question 20

Another important issue is whether the voters will get rid of a city-owned conservation easement which is a rule protecting the Park Hill Golf Course.

Getting rid of it would allow development, such as building commercial and residential development, as well as affordable housing.

To learn more about the candidates running for mayor and what else is on the ballot, visit the City of Denver’s website.

Deadlines for the election

March 13 Ballots mailed out this week 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes open 22-day Colorado residency deadline

March 20 Webb Building vote center opens

March 27 Last day to send your ballot back by mail Last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail All other vote centers open

April 4 Election Day Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

April 12 Military, overseas and cure deadline

