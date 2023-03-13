DENVER (KDVR) — People who live in Denver will decide on who will be the city’s next mayor in the coming weeks.
The 2023 Municipal General Election ballot consists of races for various local offices including the mayor, city council, clerk and recorder, and auditor. Voters will also decide on local ballot measures. The election is on April 4.
Mayor’s race
The mayor’s race is a crowded one this go-round as there are 17 candidates hoping for the chance to lead the city.
The following people are running for mayor of Denver:
- Al Gardner
- Andy Rougeot
- Aurelio Martinez
- Chris Hansen
- Deborah “Debbie” Ortega
- Ean Thomas Tafoya
- James Walsh
- Kelly Brough
- Kwame Spearman
- Leslie Herod
- Lisa Calderón
- Mike Johnston
- Renate A. Behrens
- Robert Treta
- Terrance Roberts
- Thomas Wolf
- Trinidad Rodriguez
The mayor sets the budget for the city and oversees operations of Denver International Airport, the police department, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Safety, and more than 11,000 city employees.
Referred question 20
Another important issue is whether the voters will get rid of a city-owned conservation easement which is a rule protecting the Park Hill Golf Course.
Getting rid of it would allow development, such as building commercial and residential development, as well as affordable housing.
To learn more about the candidates running for mayor and what else is on the ballot, visit the City of Denver’s website.
Deadlines for the election
- March 13
- Ballots mailed out this week
- 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes open
- 22-day Colorado residency deadline
- March 20
- Webb Building vote center opens
- March 27
- Last day to send your ballot back by mail
- Last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail
- All other vote centers open
- April 4
- Election Day
- Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.
- April 12
- Military, overseas and cure deadline