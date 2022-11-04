File photo: Rosa Amaya of Denver drops off a ballot at the Denver Electoral Commission on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The deadline to drop off your ballot or vote in Colorado is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is Election Day, and while it’s too late for voters in Colorado send a ballot by mail and be sure it arrive in time, there are many locations to drop a ballot off or vote in-person.

Use the search tool below to find a drop box or drop-off location near you.

This tool is provided by The Voting Information Project. For the latest and most up-to-date information, contact your local election official: find your county election office.

While the vast majority of Coloradans mail or drop-off their ballots, voting can be done in-person at a polling center. You can also find those locations using the search tool above.

Can I still register to vote in Colorado?

You can register to vote at any time in Colorado, including on Election Day.

Colorado residents can register to vote in-person at a voting location and then cast a vote. There is also online voter registration from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

What’s the deadline for ballots and voting in Colorado?

The deadline for all ballots and voting is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your county clerk by that time. Postmarks will not count, it must actually arrive by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. So, if you haven’t already mailed your ballot at this point, dropping it off or voting in-person are the only ways to be sure your vote will be counted.

If you drop-off your ballot or vote in-person, you must also do that by the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Results on election night in Colorado

The first set of Colorado election results will be released at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with updates throughout the night.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live election results online and in the FOX31 App. The major local and national races will be covered, with interactive county-by-county maps.

You can watch live coverage on FOX31, Channel 2, and streaming online:

FOX31 News at 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

2 Prime News at 7 p.m.

Live streaming coverage at 8 p.m.

FOX31 News at 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Wednesday morning, wake up with the latest coverage and results on FOX31 Morning News and Daybreak on 2.