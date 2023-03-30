DENVER (KDVR) — The 155 acres of land that were formerly the Park Hill golf course remains a big topic of debate. Ballot issue 2O will decide whether or not the land can be developed.

Westside Investment Partners purchased the golf course after it closed in 2018, with plans to develop it. For the developers to build, measure 2O needs to pass to end the conservation easement.

“We can’t ignore the reality that there’s no backup plan for this site, and Denver does not have the resources to buy or maintain this land,” said Denver councilmember Kendra Black, who supports the measure.

If passed, the developers plan to build 2,500 to 3,200 housing units, 25% of which would be affordable housing, a large park and a grocery store.

“This community can’t wait any longer for affordable places to live, a grocery store or a new park and places for kids to play safely,” Black said.

Former mayor opposes ballot measure 2O

Not everyone is on board. Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb is against the measure.

“For me, this is not about housing and this is not about parks. This is about a developer trying to get paid,” Webb said. “If you don’t protect the parks and open space you have, that means any park is vulnerable.”

However, supporters of the ballot measure say if it fails, the land will remain a golf course.

“The property owner will have to revert it back to a golf course and open up a golf course. It will not be a park. The city council cannot change the easement to be a park, and so it will be a golf course,” Black said.

The measure is on the April 4 ballot.