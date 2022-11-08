DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters are turning out to the polls – and one way or another, they aren’t satisfied with the state of the nation.

Coloradans were surveyed at the polls for VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. This shows state-level survey results about voters, their attitudes and the candidates they backed in elections for U.S. Senate and governor.

Most of the state thinks the country is on the wrong track. About 71% say the country is headed in the wrong direction, as opposed to 28% who say it’s headed in the right direction.

Inflation is the largest cause of discontent. Three-quarters of Colorado voters say the national economy is not so good or poor as opposed to 25% who say it is excellent or good.

Coloradans are evenly split on why inflation has hammered them for over a year. Half (49%) say President Joe Biden’s policies are responsible, while 51% blame factors outside his control as president.

The state is less concerned with voter fraud.

Most Colorado voters are confident in the election’s results. Forty-four percent say they’re very confident, 32% say they’re somewhat confident. There is still a sizable minority, though, who have concerns about the integrity of vote count. Twenty-three percent say they are not so confident or not confident at all.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Abortion is less a motivator than the economy, but still a strong one.

A majority of Coloradans are dissatisfied with the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, but only a minority say they are outright angry with it. Forty percent say they are angry about the decision, while 21% say they are dissatisfied but not necessarily angry. The remaining minority are either satisfied or happy.