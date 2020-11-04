Amendment 77 passes, allowing gaming-town voters to remove betting limits

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters approved Amendment 77, The Associated Press reports.

The amendment allows voters in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City to vote to remove betting limits.

Single bets are currently capped at $100 in Colorado.

Supporters of the amendment said a ‘yes’ vote would allow Colorado casinos to compete with those in other states.

“Colorado today has the lowest limits in America in terms of bets. There’s only two states that have limits at all: Colorado at 100 [dollars] and South Dakota at 1,000. So, we are well behind the rest of the country. Everyone else is at unlimited and the casino can decide for themselves what they want the bets to be,” said Monarch Casino Chief Operations Officer David Farahi.

The amendment is one of three ballot measures with no registered opponents but those with concerns about the growing gambling culture in Colorado advocated for people to vote ‘no.’

“That person that is engaged in gambling — that’s addicted to gambling — brings a whole series of social cost: family breakdown, rise of crime, unemployment, health care issues, all that stuff comes in. These are cost we need to weigh as a community,” said Jeffrey Hunt, the director of the Centennial Institute, a conservative think tank based at Colorado Christian University.