DENVER (KDVR) — With one week to go before the eve of the Nov. 8 general election, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office reports that 537,735 ballots have been returned so far.

Oct. 31 was the last day for eligible voters in Colorado to register to vote online and receive a ballot in the mail. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, eligible voters may register and receive a ballot in person at a voting center or at their county election office.

County clerks have mailed ballots to voters. Sending ballots back by Oct. 31 was the best way to make sure they arrive in time for the Nov. 8 election deadline.

The Secretary of State’s Office said that after Oct. 31, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center or vote in person. You can access one of 411 drop boxes and more than 350 voting centers. Locations are posted at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the eighth day after the election, which is Nov. 16.

The Secretary of State’s Office encourages voters to use a trusted source for accurate election information, like your county clerk’s office.

If you are a registered voter and did not receive a ballot, contact your county clerk right away.

Want to track your ballot? You can, by signing up on the BallotTrax website.

which provides information that includes when your ballot was sent to when it is counted.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order activating the Colorado National Guard to support statewide election cybersecurity, which has been done in past elections.