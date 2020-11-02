Election day will be like none we have ever seen

DENVER (KDVR) — This election will be like nothing we have ever experienced before. The events, the parties, the campaigning, and the voting are all different due to the pandemic. On election night in years past, there were large parties in crowded ballrooms with candidate speeches, but not this year.

Many candidates say they will give election remarks through a live stream with no in-person attendance. Then there’s voting. Alton Dillard with the Denver Elections Division says most people have voted by mail or at ballot drop-off locations.

But, for those who go to vote in person, there are lots of COVID precautions. “We sanitize every pen, every voting booth, every voting tablet, even every secrecy sleeve,” Dillard said.

Poll workers, he said, will get their temperature checked. Election judges will be more spread out, some separated with plexiglass dividers.

For those who usually attend a gathering on election night to watch the results come in, there are COVID restrictions limiting the number of people who can get together.