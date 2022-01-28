Elbert County clerk gave election hard drive copies to attorneys

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about the the state’s efforts to protect the process of casting a vote in the general election in downtown Denver. Griswold announced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that Mesa County in western Colorado must replace its election equipment because it is no longer secure after a security breach in the county clerk’s office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says a county clerk made copies of his election system that ended up in the hands of two people not authorized to see it.

Griswold says she is consulting with the state Attorney General’s office. Griswold is a Democrat and the case involves Republican Dallas Schroeder.

“My office is reviewing the information received about the copying of Elbert County’s voting equipment hard drives,” Griswold said. “We are continuing to investigate, and will determine any additional steps required. As Secretary of State, I will ensure that every Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has access to secure and safe elections.”

Schroeder is the clerk and recorder of Elbert County. He joined in a lawsuit calling for an audit of Colorado’s election system filed by backers of former President Donald Trump’s election falsehoods.

He is the second Republican election official involved in a possible election leak in the state. Schroeder did not immediately return a call for comment.