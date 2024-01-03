DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re hoping to get your property tax statements early this year, they won’t be mailed until the beginning of February for Larimer and Eagle County residents.

Treasurers for both counties sent notices this week sharing that because of the changes enacted by the Colorado Legislature for property tax relief, the certification of county tax rolls will be delayed. The new deadline for the county tax rolls to be certified is Jan. 24.

The new deadline was established so tax authorities could certify their mill levies and give county assessors more time to gather data.

Eagle County shared that property owners will receive their property tax statements by the second week of February — about two weeks later than in previous years.

However, the payment due date for the first-half payments of 2024 is Feb. 29. The date remains unchanged, despite the delayed county tax roll certification date.

“The Colorado Legislature chose not to extend the payment deadline to ensure that special districts like fire departments, school districts, health districts, hospitals, and other public entities have the revenue to continue to operate,” noted the Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey.

Larimer County property owners who haven’t signed up for eNotices will be mailed their statements at the end of January, Josey said. Property tax amounts will be available after Feb. 1 at larimer.gov/treasurer/taxinfo under Tax Statement Resources and then clicking on View My Tax Statement. Larimer County questions can be directed to 970-498-7020 or lctreasurer@co.larimer.co.us.

Eagle County property owners can call 970-328-8860 or email questions to treasurer@eaglecounty.us.