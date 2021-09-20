Denver public defender confirmed as 10th Circuit appeals court judge

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Denver federal public defender as a judge for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a 50-42 vote, the Senate on Monday confirmed Veronica Rossman to serve on the court.

“Veronica Rossman has all the qualities we hope to see in a judge: impartiality, a sense of fairness, and a tenacious dedication to equal justice under the law. Her confirmation today is a boon to the 10th Circuit,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement on her confirmation.

President Joe Biden nominated Rossman, who lives in Denver, earlier this year.

As senior counsel for the federal public defender’s office for Colorado and Wyoming, she represents people who cannot afford lawyers and also works on appeals cases throughout the 10th Circuit.

“Veronica cares deeply about justice and the rule of law, and I am delighted the Senate voted to confirm her nomination today,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement. “We need more judges like Veronica who are not only highly qualified but know what it means to be on the wrong end of a legal system that too often fails the most vulnerable in our society. She has been a first-rate lawyer, and I’m confident that she will make a first-rate judge.”

The Denver-based court serves federal appellate cases for Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

Rossman’s background

Senior counsel to the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Colorado and Wyoming districts, representing people who could not afford private lawyers and working on appeals cases in 10th Circuit judicial districts

2 years as visiting assistant professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law

5 years on the board of Faculty of Federal Advocates