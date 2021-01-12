Democrats explore another route to remove Trump following Capitol riot

DENVER (KDVR) — Ahead of the House’s impeachment vote, some Democrats are seeking other avenues to try to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Vice President Mike Pence said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment, but now, another amendment is being raised as an option.

Some members of Congress want to use the 14th Amendment to expel some lawmakers for sedition. Could it be used to remove the president also?

The 14th Amendment, most commonly associated with citizenship and equal rights, contains a section that some Democrats are looking to for answers today.

“The 14th Amendment contains a number of crucial and key ideas, and it’s a fairly long amendment,” said Dr. Norman Provizer, director of the Golda Meir Center for Political Leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “If you’ve taken an oath, serving the government, and then you go out in participate in an insurrection against that government, aimed directly at the Confederacy, then you kind of lose your ability to serve in the federal government.”

Members of Congress are exploring using the reconstruction-era amendment. As the clock ticks ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, will this effort go anywhere?

“We don’t know definitive answers to a lot of these questions because they’ve never come up,” said Provizer. “I mean, in terms of the president, this stuff has never emerged onto the political scene. So, we are dealing with a whole new world of politics, and we’ve been doing this for quite a while now.”

The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were written after the Civil War to help with reconstruction. Some may argue the nation is in need of reassembly again.

