Democratic women leading early vote turnout

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DENVER (KDVR) – Democratic women lead Colorado’s voting so far, but half the state’s most diverse counties are also among the most politically engaged.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced today that Colorado has set a new voting record. Over 1.1 million Coloradans have cast a ballot in person or by mail – the highest-ever percentage of active voters to have turned out this early before Election Day.

Democratic women have played the largest role in early voter turnout.

As of Oct. 20, active Democratic women have cast 223,000 ballots. This is more than any other gender and party demographic and beats out the next highest-voting demographic (unaffiliated men) by 57,000 votes.

Elsewhere, there are connections between early votes and counties with heavier minority populations.

In-person voting has only begun this week, so many counties have so far charted virtually no voting behavior yet. Others have leaned heavily onto early mail-in ballot availability and already turned out up to a third of their active voter base.

Boulder County is the most politically engaged. Over 35% of its active voters have already dropped a ballot, either in person or by mail.

The Colorado Secretary of State does not track voting behavior by racial demographic, but national databases can give some clues about what kind of role minorities are playing in Colorado’s early voting numbers.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates of 2019 Colorado county demographics, counties with higher percentages of non-white residents have a tendency towards early voter turnout.

Of the state’s 20 counties with the greatest percentages of non-white residents, nine were also among the 20 counties with the highest early voter turnout.

So far, early minority voting does not track specifically with early Black voting.

Of the ten Colorado counties with the highest percentages of Black residents, only two were in the top 20 most politically engaged.

Regardless of where votes come from, it is safe to say the most politically active counties are Democrat-driven.

With the exception of Kiowa County, Democrats are more engaged in every one of Colorado’s 20 most politically engaged counties. A larger share of active Democrats have already cast ballots in these counties than any other party.