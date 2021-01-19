Democratic Colorado congressmen eager ahead of Biden inauguration

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers in Washington are getting ready for Inauguration Day.

Things will look different with heightened security all around the Capitol and few attendees due to the pandemic.

Security is top-of-mind for several Colorado lawmakers but they said no attack will stop them from missing out on the big day.

“Today, being reminded now of the history-making that’s about to happen tomorrow with Vice President-elect Harris, there’s a reason to be hopeful. So I’m pretty excited about it, I can’t wait,” said Rep. Joe Neguse.

The aftermath of mob violence at the Capitol isn’t stopping Colorado’s only Black congressional member from witnessing history.

“I never had the opportunity to attend President Obama’s inauguration or his second inauguration, so to see Vice President-elect Harris raise take the oath of office, to raise her hand and the message it sends to see a Black woman become vice president of the United States, it’s incredible. I’m pretty excited about that,” said Neguse.

For some, a cloud of hatred still looms over the Capitol after insurrectionists carried a Confederate flag and displayed other symbols of white nationalism during the riot.

Rep. Jason Crow said the events happening back-to-back could lead to a defining moment for the nation.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to have really tough conversations about hard truths and realities that have been deferred far too long in our country. You know, we saw that one of the primary drivers behind this attack was white nationalism and racism that led a lot of these folks to attack the Capitol and it was incited by Donald Trump,” said Crow.

Although President Donald Trump will no longer be president, Impeachment Manager Neguse said they plan to get started on the trial shortly after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

“I think the Senate has an obligation to honor the oath that each senator takes — the same scared oath I took as a member of the House — to defend the Constitution. To discharge that oath effectively means sitting and taking part in the impeachment trial that will commence next week and vindicating our Constitution, again, in my view, by holding the president accountable for his part in the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6,” Neguse said.

Both Neguse and Crow said they feel safe going to the ceremony; saying they trust law enforcement is taking all the necessary precautions to keep attendees safe.