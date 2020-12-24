Congresswoman-elect Boebert appoints outgoing Trump, Gardner staff

Lauren Boebert during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. An aide to Boebert, a firearms-toting congresswoman-elect, says she has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds once she’s sworn into office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert has appointed Trump administration officials and staffers for outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to top positions in her office.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports Wednesday that Jeff Small, the current senior adviser to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, will be Boebert’s chief of staff.

Paige Agostin will be Boebert’s legislative director. Agostin is currently associate director of domestic policy in Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

Two other people from the Trump administration and four from Gardner’s office will join Boebert.