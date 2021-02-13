Colorado’s congressional delegation reacts to Trump’s second acquittal

President Donald Trump arrives a section of the border wall near the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge in Alamo,Texas on Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)/The Monitor via AP)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Fifty-seven Senators voted “guilty” — falling short of the 67 needed to convict Trump. He was accused of inciting the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Below are statements from Colorado’s senators and U.S. representatives following the vote:

Sen. Michael Bennet:

“Today 57 senators voted to convict Donald Trump of impeachable offenses. Although the Senate fell short of the required two-thirds majority, our bipartisan vote reflects the powerful evidence that President Trump breached his oath of office. In my view, his egregious refusal to accept the results of a lawful election and his intimidation of election officials were sufficient to warrant conviction. In the end, he stopped at nothing, inciting a mob to attack the Capitol to overturn the lawful election of President Biden, putting American lives, principles, and democratic institutions at mortal risk.

“Our exercise in self-government will always be vulnerable to demagogues who do anything to hold on to power. As citizens we must stand in their way and strengthen our democracy––today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper:

“As the evidence showed, former President Trump sought to overturn a free and fair election in order to preserve his grip on power. In doing so, he incited an insurrection and threatened the peaceful transfer of power — the very bedrock of our democracy. I’m hopeful that we can turn the page on this dark chapter in American history and move forward as a country to tackle the pressing challenges ahead.”

Rep. Diana DeGette:

“Our case was strong. The facts were clear. And the evidence was overwhelming. Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection against our government. America will remember this.”

Rep. Joe Neguse:

“To each of the 57 Senators who voted today to convict, we thank you, and our country thanks you. Our republic is strong. It is resilient. And it will endure.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert:

Rep. Doug Lamborn:

“President Trump is acquitted again! Now that Democrats have finished their second hyper-partisan impeachment, it is finally time to move on. We must focus on reopening schools, providing targeted Covid relief, and legislating for the American people. #impeachment“

Rep. Jason Crow:

“A year ago I stood on the floor of the Senate and asked them to convict Donald Trump. After bringing forward a clear, concise, and damning case, today my colleagues did the same.

“We have known for a long time that Donald Trump poses a danger to our democracy and the safety of the American people. He will never learn his lesson. He will never change.

“There will always be those who continue to ignore his abuses or who choose political expediency over truth and justice, and they will be accountable to history.

“The task before us now is to recognize that our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to uphold it, and commit to rebuilding. As President Biden said, if “enough of us” come together we can do great things. Onward!”

Reps. Ken Buck and Ed Perlmutter have not yet issued statements following the vote.