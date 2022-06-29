DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado was not the only state holding a primary election last night.

States like Illinois, New York, Oklahoma and Utah held their primaries as well. Many voters are watching races to see if candidates who question the validity of the 2020 election make it to the November election.

Most candidates who still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen in some way were not victorious over their challengers, except for one incumbent.

Lauren Boebert, who voted against certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6, was the sole Republican with election objections to win her primary race, even celebrating with a call from the former president.

“One of the greatest congresswomen. I think it’ll go down in maybe history,” Trump said in a congratulatory call to Boebert on Tuesday night.

“She had a win that everybody dreams about. So we love you all, and take care of yourself and take care of her,” Trump said.

But no such luck for other candidates in Colorado who got behind the former president’s message that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Other election deniers lose Colorado primaries

“If your elections are not fair and equitable, then you end up with bad consequences. So I think it’s important: The voters need to be able to trust their system again, and right now they don’t,” Tina Peters said.

The Mesa County Clerk lost out to Pam Anderson for Secretary of State. Anderson said the win shows where voters placed their priorities.

“There are people of good conscience that always will have questions about our elections but we need is someone with a background and experience that is credible to say no election is perfect, we can always get better at what we do, but this is what we do really well,” Anderson said.

In the hotly contested GOP primary race to face off against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, atate Rep. Ron Hanks, who rallied at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he did not go inside for the mayhem, lost to more moderate businessman Joe O’Dea.

“It’s the voters, the voters of Colorado that get the final say. Our victory tonight is proof, we the people can still call the shots here in Colorado,” O’Dea told the crowd during his victory speech.

With the primaries out the way, voters are now watching to see how far candidates with election doubts will go in November.