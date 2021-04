DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado will gain an eighth Congressional district, the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday.

The bureau announced the change in a virtual news conference on results from the 2020 Census, which apportions seats nationwide for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The announcement had been expected, as Colorado’s population growth over the last decade has been significant.

Colorado joins 13 other states in a Congressional shift, the bureau said.