Colorado state representative responds to congressman’s ‘come and take it’ tweet about AR-15

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado state representative responded Tuesday to a controversial tweet posted by Congressman Ken Buck last week.

Buck’s tweet said, ” I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A“

It was posted with a video that showed the congressman with an AR-15 in his office.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?



Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

State Rep. Tom Sullivan’s son Alex was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. The shooter used an AR-15.

The representative posted his response to Buck on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon. In a video, Sullivan is holding a photo of the gun used to kill his son and the cross that memorialized Alex at the site of the shooting.

In the video, Sullivan said, “Congressman Buck, hi. This is Tom Sullivan, state representative House District 37 in your home state of Colorado. This is what’s in my office. This is one of the 12 crosses that they set out by the movie theater the night after my son Alex was murdered in the Aurora theater massacre. This here is the Smith and Wesson MP-15 that murdered my son and 11 others. If you ever feel the need and want to come down and see my office, I suggest you bring Sen. Gardner along with you. This is what it looks like. Feel free to stop by any time.”

The video was accompanied by the text, “I wanted to showcase what I have in my office as a Colorado elected official. To @RepKenBuck & @SenCoryGardner – you do not speak for all of us in Colorado. #coleg#EndGunViolence#copolitics“

I wanted to showcase what I have in my office as a Colorado elected official.



To @RepKenBuck & @SenCoryGardner – you do not speak for all of us in Colorado. #coleg #EndGunViolence #copolitics pic.twitter.com/Lc7VsrGJ5l — Representative Tom Sullivan (@Sully_720) March 10, 2020

Sullivan represents House District 37, which includes parts of Aurora and other communities in the southeast Denver metro area.