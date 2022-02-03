Colorado Senate president resigning to take Pentagon job

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia announced Thursday that he’s going to be stepping down in a few weeks and heading to Washington.

Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo, was first elected in 2014 and has been president of the Colorado Senate since 2019.

“While my time in the Senate is coming to a close, I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together to move Colorado forward, and I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with the integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve,” he said in an emailed statement.

The next step for Garcia is to accept an appointment at the Pentagon.

“President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will be a huge asset to President Biden’s administration. On behalf of a grateful state, I congratulate him on his appointment,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

Garcia’s last day in the Senate will be Feb. 23.