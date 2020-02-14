Colorado Senate passes bill making it easier for dogs to go on restaurant patios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) - The Colorado state Senate has passed a bill making it easier for dogs to go on restaurant patios.

SB 78 still allows for local governments to block pets on patios and individual restaurants can have a “no pet” policy.

“I’m excited to see this bill pass with bipartisan support,” Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) said, adding, “If a restaurant chooses to let furry friends join their owners in outdoor dining areas, this bill sets out some guidelines to ensure cleanliness and safety in the dining establishment."

According to the bill, restaurants would need to have a separate entrance to the patio so that dogs do not need to pass through the actual restaurant.

Pet owners would also need to keep a the dog on a leash and not sit on tables or chairs.



The bill now moves to the state House.