Colorado sees 10k drop in Republican registration in January

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has not yet seen a mass exodus from the Republican Party as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, but like other states across the country it is seeing a small drop in registration.

Since the beginning of the year, there are about 10,000 fewer registered Republican voters, compared to the drop of about 4,000 registered Democrats. Meanwhile, there are about 3,000 more unaffiliated voters since Jan. 1.

Statewide active voter registration went down overall between Jan. 1 and Jan. 14. There are a total of 11,400 fewer active registered voters now than on New Year’s Day.

Since Jan. 6, the day of the US Capitol protests and riot, the bulk of new vote registrations has been unaffiliated.

Figures from the Colorado Secretary of State show that 68% of voter registration listed “unaffiliated” as their party.

When a voter registers as unaffiliated, they have the option to select a party preference, and since the riot those preferences have been split fairly evenly between Republican and Democrat. However, the overwhelming majority do not list a preference.

There have been 1,622 new unaffiliated voter registrations, of which 31 selected Democrat and 25 selected Republican as their preference. There were also five Libertarian Party preferences, three Approval Voting Party, two Green Party and one American Constitution Party.

Of the three major registration categories, only the unaffiliated have grown from the beginning of the year.

There are 0.4% fewer Democrats now and 0.9% fewer Republicans than on Jan. 1. There are, however, 0.2% more unaffiliated voters.