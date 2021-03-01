Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on election measures at Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Election season may be over, but now some Colorado lawmakers are looking to make future elections more secure. The Secretary of State says Colorado is already one of the most secure systems in the country and she wants to keep it that way.

Ten of the more than 200 bills filed this session deal with elections.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is endorsing three of them: One is a routine cleanup to the state’s election code. The other two look to keep foreign bodies out of Colorado politics.

“We saw, just like in 2016, quite a bit of foreign disinformation in Colorado and across the nation in the 2020 general election so we have to continue to strive to combat foreign disinformation. What this bill would do is stop deep fakes and also ban foreign collusion with campaigns,” Griswold said of the upcoming measures.

The deep fake bill would launch investigations into inappropriate contact from foreign agents after candidates report them. While Griswold is focused on keeping foreign conduct at bay, other lawmakers say they are trying keep things safe here at home.

Measures looking to require Coloradans to prove their citizenship and tougher signature verifications have been filed at the state Capitol.

Griswold said Colorado elections have already proven to be safe and she feels these measures wouldn’t add to that momentum.

“The Colorado election model is considered the national gold standard. Coast to coast, states look to us because our election model is considered the most secure and safest in the United States,” Griswold said.

“I think it’s unfortunate there are a lot of partisan bills introduced this legislative session to take the state backwards that are really spreading the big lie to take the state backwards for partisan means. We just need to make sure we don’t go back into the stone age in Colorado, this is 2021. We can have accessible and secure elections and that’s what I will always fight for as Secretary of State,” Griswold said.

A bill looking to limit the state’s early voting period and require voters to request mail ballots was already stopped at the Capitol this year.