Colorado secretary of state launches initiative to fight misinformation about election

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office announced Tuesday a new initiative aimed at fighting disinformation ahead of the election.

Griswold referenced reports from the federal government that foreign actors are again working to undermine the election by spreading misinformation online. Tactics include using social media to spread false information, creating new websites and altering existing websites.

In July, Griswold started the Rapid Response Election Security Cyber Unit (RESCU) in an effort to fight foreign misinformation campaigns and new cyber threats.

“Colorado is considered the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and we continually innovate to maintain our leading cyber preparedness. Foreign adversaries are conducting influence operations to try to undermine Americans’ confidence in the electoral process, and states must act,” Griswold said in a statement. “That’s why we are launching efforts to combat misinformation. It’s important that voters have accurate election information.”

The new RESCU team is working with government and non-government partners to combat misinformation about the election — including registering to vote, voting and election results.

Griswold’s office has created a website with resources to help voters identify misinformation.

“The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is also working with governmental partners such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on additional election security measures,” Griswold’s office said.

As established in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, a Russian entity launched a social media campaign in 2016 that “favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”