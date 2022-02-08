Colorado Secretary of State announces 2022 legislative plan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold introduced her legislative plan during a news conference Tuesday.

Griswold, a Democrat, says she’s working with the Colorado General Assembly on “bills designed to strengthen Colorado’s democracy.”

Griswold is leading investigations into three different counties for incidents related to recent elections.

In Douglas County, the Republican county clerk is under investigation for a potential breach of security protocol involving election equipment.

Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder, also a Republican, is being investigated for allegedly making copies of the voting equipment hard drives and sharing them with people who were not authorized.

Finally, a lawsuit has recently been filed against Republican Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder who allegedly refused to certify that she would comply with the security protocols. Peters denies any wrongdoing and cannot be removed by the Secretary of State, but she was prohibited from administering the 2021 midterm elections.

Griswold was joined by other speakers during the news conference Tuesday.

