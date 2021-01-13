Colorado representatives deliver floor remarks during impeachment

DENVER (KDVR) — Almost all the representatives from Colorado spoke during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings.

Most of their roles in the impeachment process are done for now but two of them will have a bigger role later on in the process.

During President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, Rep. Jason Crow was an impeachment manager. This time, two different Colorado representatives will take on that role.

Reps. Joe Neguse and Diana DeGette were selected by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to be impeachment managers. They called for the removal before voting ‘yea’ on the Article of Impeachment Wednesday.

“President Trump’s actions — encouraging and inciting a mob that stormed the United States Capitol for the sole purpose of stopping the constitutional counting of electoral votes — cannot go unanswered by this body. He must be impeached,” Neguse said.

“Yesterday, the president said again, he did nothing wrong. This man is dangerous. He has defied the Constitution, he has incited sedition and he must be removed,” said DeGette.

They will help lead the House prosecution team when the article goes to the Senate. On the Republican side of the chamber, all three Colorado Republicans voted not to impeach Trump. Two took the floor, saying that impeachment will make divisions worse.

“The socialist and allies in Hollywood joined their allies in congress. Robert DeNiro said he wanted to punch the president in the face, Madonna thought about blowing up the White House, Kathy Griffin held up a likeness of the president’s head. And nothing was said by my colleagues at that point in time,” said Rep. Ken Buck.

“Where’s the accountability for the left after encouraging and normalizing violence? Rather than actually helping people in this time, we start impeachments that further divides. I call bull crap when I hear Democrats demanding unity. They are only unified in hate,” Rep. Lauren Boebert said.

The article now goes to Senate for a trial there. Although the trial may not begin until President-elect Joe Biden is president, both of Colorado’s senators supported the House’s move to impeach.