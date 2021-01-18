Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert responds to claims of Capitol tours

DENVER (KDVR) — Three days after the Speaker of the House announced an investigation into lawmaker involvement in the insurrection, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing new allegations.

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen said in an interview Monday morning:

“We saw Congresswoman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th.”

Boebert responded late Monday afternoon, saying: “Representative Cohen’s claim that he saw me give a reconnaissance tour with people not on the team is 100% false. I have never given any tours of the U.S. Capitol in the 117th Congress to anyone besides family members in town for my swearing in. As Members of Congress, we have a duty to elevate the discourse and unify during times of crisis. Unfortunately, Rep. Cohen instead chose to go on CNN today to repeat irresponsible lies in order to elevate his own political relevance and to further fuel the division of our country.”

In a letter to members of Congress obtained by FOX31, the Sergeant at Arms specifically said the Capitol and Capitol Convention Center remain closed to all tours, including member-led and staff-led tours.