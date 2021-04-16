Colorado Rep. Arndt celebrated on last day before leaving for mayoral office

DENVER (KDVR) — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle gave Rep. Jeni Arndt a standing ovation following a 20-minute tribute on her last day in the legislature Friday.

Arndt resigned from the General Assembly after serving as a state representative since 2015. She won the race to become the next mayor of Fort Collins earlier this month.

“Individually we don’t leave a mark but collectively we do,” Arndt said in her tearful goodbye speech. “I’m just so amazed that I was lucky enough to be here for even part of the mosaic of our state.”

Arndt was praised for her leadership in agriculture, serving as chair of the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee. A vacancy committee will fill her seat later this month.