DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Polling Institute just released new survey findings Tuesday.

Pollsters surveyed a bipartisan group of likely voters across the state. Some said the results are on par with what state lawmakers have been working on. Others say the poll spotlights where they need to work harder.

For many, the CPI poll highlights what they feel about Colorado: living and staying housed in Colorado is getting unaffordable.

“This complaint is across the state that it is just very expensive to be in this state right now and it’s getting worse,” said FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields.

Both of FOX31’s political analysts said they were not surprised to see what people who took the CPI survey said were their top priorities.

“Colorado obviously has become more expensive and everybody knows that, but we’ve become more expensive faster than other parts of the country,” said FOX31 political analyst Andy Boian.

The Institute’s pollsters surveyed 652 mainly Democrat, Republican and unaffiliated voters across the state. Of those who answered, 40% said the cost of living was their top concern, followed by crime, housing, the economy and schools.

The poll also asked the likely voters if they felt the state was going in the right direction or down the wrong track. But half (50%) said the state is heading in the right direction. About 43% said Colorado is going down the wrong track.

Fresh off the failure of the governor’s property tax proposal and a special session meant to address the issue, 61% of survey-takers said taxes are too high in the state. FOX31 asked analysts on both sides of the aisle what lawmakers should take away from the survey results heading into a busy 2024.

“I think taxes are generally too high. That’s not a popular Democratic thing to say,” said Boian. “I know that school districts, our fire, police, our teachers, always need more money and are never paid enough in my opinion — those folks are heroes.

“But I would say also, the way we spend money in Colorado is something we want to think about,” he continued.

Fields said people think taxes and fees are too high.

“A vast majority of Coloradans think it’s too high and I think legislators should think about that,” Fields said. “They should say, as we are crafting a long-term property tax plan, how do we make sure our taxes are lower and they remain low here in Colorado? Because they have been going up, and people are not happy about that.”

Almost half (49%) of these voters said more housing near transit is a good idea; it is something Gov. Jared Polis laid out in his roadmap for Colorado’s future. FOX31’s analysts said the state needs to focus on this type of development and more housing in general.