DENVER (KDVR) — Denver voters will see a proposition on this November’s ballot to decide whether or not wine should be sold in grocery stores.

The measure aims to allow retailers already licensed to sell fermented malt beverages, such as beer and hard seltzers, to also be able to sell wine and other varieties including mead and sake.

Legislature passed laws in 2016 that allowed retail liquor stores and liquor-licensed drugstores (grocery stores with a pharmacy that sell beer, wine, and spirits) to expand over the one location limit. That bill also allowed convenience stores and grocery stores licensed to sell 3.2% beer to change over and sell regular, full-strength beer.

The pro of selling wine in grocery stores is simple – convenience. While consumers can purchase beer and hard seltzers at the local chain grocery store, wine is only available in a few licensed locations.

“I think that putting it in the grocery stores is a good idea because it’s just much more convenient,” Denver resident Diana Roth told FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin.

The con of allowing wine to be sold so commercially is the impact on small, locally owned liquor stores.

How it will affect small, locally owned liquor stores

Alem Syoum is the owner of Hoffman Heights liquor in Aurora and he is worried about the impact both of the initiatives could have on his business.

“Colorado lawmakers have rejected this idea many times when they come as a bid to the statehouse but now they are trying to circumvent that and go for a ballot measure in the November election. So we now will be counting on the people,” Syoum told FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin.

Some shoppers said small businesses are a part of the fabric of Colorado and they worry about the initiatives impacting the state’s identity.