DENVER (KDVR) — The special session wrapped at the Colorado Capitol on Monday night. Now that lawmakers have gone and tempers cooled a bit following contentious moments on the floor in both chambers, what did lawmakers accomplish to lower property taxes?

As if Proposition HH passed, Colorado property taxes are only going to decrease a little bit, leading the governor and state lawmakers to push harder for long-term answers.

“With this action from the special session, along with tax relief that was passed in 2021 and 2022, we’re saving Coloradans between $400-700 of what would have been a $1,000 increase,” Gov. Jared Polis said during the bill signing for the property tax relief measure.

The exact math depends on home price and location. Still, Polis is celebrating what he said the average family will save thanks to relief passed in the special session: It’s around $300 for without the savings implemented during previous years.

Polis also signed a measure projected to give every taxpayer in the state a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund check of $846. In the past, TABOR refunds were based on how much would have been paid in taxes.

The governor said this special session was not only about delivering relief for property owners but also for low-income Coloradans. He signed an increase for the earned income tax credit and an appropriation for the state treasurer’s office to get all the relief processed.

Republicans respond to special session

State Republicans said Monday that the bills the governor signed are off-topic, do not go far enough and are too similar to the failed Prop HH.

“Our hard line is what the voters just voted on, and it was blatantly ignored. Blatantly ignored,” House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said. “Things that were in Prop HH were just turned around and passed again. They said, ‘Well, we don’t really want the opinion of the voter, we’re going to do this because we are smarter.'”

“We’re pretty disappointed,” Senate Minority Whip Barabara Kirkmeyer said. “I’m sure if Coloradans aren’t frustrated right now, they will be shortly when they see what their tax bills are going to be. No true, honest, meaningful property tax relief. No putting people before the government. That’s all we heard on the campaign trail when we were out there fighting for no on HH.”

A key difference in the property tax plan passed at the Capitol is that it doesn’t use TABOR money. Instead, it uses $200 million lawmakers had already set aside to drop residential property tax rates down to 6.7% from 6.76%. The package also does not include a portable senior homestead exemption like HH did.

Exemption plan still up for consideration

A plan for an exemption for older, disabled and veteran Coloradans was presented during the special session, but it got killed within hours. Polis said it’s just one of the many items he thinks lawmakers can come back and work on in the new year.

“There’s a lot of work ahead, but remember this session was designed to do the things that had to be done now because January is too late,” Polis said. “The property tax cuts had to be done now because January is too late. The assessors are certifying them, they complete that work in early December. So this was really designed to do the things that had to be done now. I think the legislature, of course, has a lot more work to do on housing costs in general, and of course property taxes are part of that.”

Republicans wanted to use money from the state’s healthy reserves to fund property tax relief, but Democrats wanted the state to save those dollars for a rainy day.