DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, alongside a dozen other state attorneys general, is encouraging the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to reschedule marijuana in the “interest of public health and safety.”

However, the letter also highlights how lucrative the recreational and medical marijuana industry is for state governments: National retail sales are expected to exceed $53 billion by 2027.

This letter was sent just over a month after Gov. Jared Polis and a group of state governors also penned a letter requesting marijuana be rescheduled before the end of 2023.

The letter from the AGs addressed to U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram on Friday was sent by state attorneys from Colorado, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Rhode Island.

In the letter, the group noted that 38 states and several U.S. territories have legalized medical use of marijuana including 24 states and D.C. that have also legalized recreational marijuana use. They pushed for marijuana to be included in a less restrictive category under federal law.

“Colorado is committed to protecting the integrity of its first-in-the-nation regulated cannabis market,” Weiser said in a release from his office. “We recognize that there are health and safety risks raised by the use of cannabis and we must continue to take them seriously and address them. We also are confident that a well-regulated market for cannabis products best protects consumers, and this action of rescheduling cannabis will better enable the market to function.”

In the letter, the attorneys explained that federally rescheduling cannabis from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug would allow for better state-regulated product standards and help eliminate illicit sales of marijuana and unregulated hemp products.

Schedule I drugs are listed as those considered to have no accepted medical use and also a high potential for abuse. Other Schedule I drugs include heroin, LSD, MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Schedule III drugs are defined as having moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence and include drugs like ketamine, anabolic steroids, testosterone and acetaminophen with codeine.

Marijuana is big business, both medical and recreational

The Colorado AG noted that Colorado’s cannabis industry has generated more than $15 billion in sales since regulated recreational sales began in February 2014, according to Colorado Department of Revenue figures.

Additionally, the state has collected more than $2.6 billion in marijuana taxes over the same period.

In total, the state reported receiving over $5.7 million in state marijuana sales tax during 2023, and a total retail marijuana sales tax collection of $187.8 million, which is then distributed to local governments, the tax cash fund, public schools and a general fund.

All recreational and medical marijuana sales and excise taxes combined throughout 2023 amounted to almost $241.5 million, according to the Department of Revenue.

“While we are not all aligned on the wisdom of fully legalizing cannabis, we do agree, however, that a state-regulated cannabis industry better protects consumers than the illicit marijuana market or the unregulated intoxicating hemp-derived marketplace,” the letter from the AGs said.

The letter noted that current laws prohibit businesses selling Schedule I or II drugs from taking ordinary business deductions.

“Eliminating this tax burden via re-scheduling will allow licensed, regulated cannabis companies to expand their investments into the state programs and focus on public health and safety in collaboration with law enforcement’s efforts,” the letter said.

States with legalized marijuana industries protect consumers from public health risks, the attorneys general further argued. These industries track marijuana from seed-to-sale, verify the ages of purchasers, package and label products clearly, regulate the use of pesticides for cultivation, require laboratory testing and restrict minor-directed marketing, among many other measures.

“State-sanctioned cannabis markets provide access to regulated products that are clearly safer to what individuals can buy on the street—and supporting the effective operation of these regulated markets thus fits with our commitment to addressing the opioid crisis and rising overdose deaths,” the letter states.

Additionally, the state attorneys wrote, rescheduling cannabis will allow increased research on the physical and mental impacts of cannabis use, particularly among youth.