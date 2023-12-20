DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 state primary ballot continues to send shockwaves around the nation and here at home.

The chairman of the Colorado Republican Party detailed the group’s plan to push back against the decision. Chairman Dave Williams has come up with a plan he said will ensure Colorado voters can choose the candidate they want, but the process to do so is a little complex.

“We are not going to comply. We are going to do whatever we need to make sure that Donald Trump is on the ballot, but more importantly, people have the right to vote for Donald Trump should they choose,” Williams said.

The Colorado GOP is hitting back at the Colorado Supreme Court after the court’s controversial 4-3 ruling to keep Trump off the ballot in a case that cites the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

While Trump has never been arrested for insurrection, President Joe Biden responded to the case on Wednesday: “However the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let court make that decision, but he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero.”

Trump’s team said they plan to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a stay on the case to allow the nation’s high court to weigh in.

Colorado Republicans make back-up plan for Trump voters

Because ballots must be certified in Colorado by Jan. 5, if there is no U.S. Supreme Court decision by then, Trump will remain on Colorado’s ballot.

The state’s Republican Party is coming up with a plan in case the Colorado Supreme Court decision holds up.

“Instead of having a Super Tuesday primary ballot where a ballot would be put in your mailbox, instead, what we are going to be telling voters is that you need to go to your precinct caucus on caucus night, which is March 7. And you are then going to elect people who are going to support your preferred candidate,” Williams said.

He said after that, delegates will go to the state convention, then the national convention.

With so many factors subject to change between now and March, University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket said parties should be ready for a variety of scenarios.

“What we would have in Colorado is a little bit unusual, obviously, just because it’s a response to a candidate actually being prevented from being a candidate appearing on the ballot,” Masket said. “Starting up a caucus just a few months before Election Day is a lot of work to do, but it can be done.”

Williams said he knows the caucus system can be a little complex for voters, but he believes it’s the best way to make sure voters get their voices heard.