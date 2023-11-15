DENVER (KDVR) — Tina Peters, the former Colorado elections clerk and a prominent figure in the election conspiracy movement, filed a lawsuit that claims any criminal prosecution against her violates her constitutional rights.

Peters filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court in Colorado. It names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein as defendants.

In the 43-page lawsuit, Peters claims the officials retaliated against her by pursuing charges in her alleged effort to breach voting system technology after the 2020 election.

It asks a judge to declare violations of her constitutional rights in any of the criminal proceedings against her. Such proceedings include an FBI raid on her home, which was a joint operation involving the defendants, and a grand jury indictment in Mesa County.

Peters faces seven felony charges for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in 2021 in search of proof of the false conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump. She has pleaded not guilty and contends the charges are politically motivated.

Two former clerk employees have both pleaded guilty under deals that require them to testify against Peters. Her trial is set for February 2024.

Earlier this year, Peters was found guilty of obstructing government operations after she was arrested and accused of trying to block a search warrant.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.