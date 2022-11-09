DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has appointed a replacement in state House District 19 after the resignation of former Rep. Tim Geitner.

Don Wilson will fill the role until January, when the legislature convenes, according to the governor’s office. At that point, Wilson will begin his role representing House District 20, for which the Republican just ran unopposed in the midterm election.

Geitner, a Republican, resigned on Oct. 7. Because a Republican vacancy committee did not fill the vacancy within 30 days, the governor must, according to an executive order signed Wednesday.

It’s unclear who will fill the HD-19 seat once Wilson moves into his elected role.