DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Ruby Dickson (D-37) announced Friday that effective Dec. 11, she will be resigning from the Colorado House of Representatives, citing the negative effect of the current politics on her and her family.

District 37 covers Arapahoe County. In a statement released at about 10:38 a.m., Dickson thanked her supporters and constituents, calling their engagement “invaluable.”

“While I had high hopes of impacting policy to benefit future generations, and while I’m proud of our legislative accomplishments, it has recently become clear that the sensationalistic and vitriolic nature of the current political environment is not healthy for me or my family,” Dickson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dickson added that she believes the people of House District 37 need an effective representative, and she is “stepping aside now to allow someone more suited for the rigors of the current moment to step in.”

Dickson was sworn into office on Jan. 9.