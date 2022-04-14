GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – The race for one of Colorado’s U.S. Senate seats is about to be in the national spotlight.

The Cook Political Report recently shifted the forecast for Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s seat toward the GOP. Previously, the website’s rating had Bennet’s race as “Solid Democrat.” Now, Cook has moved it to “Likely Democrat.”

Bennet has been in the Senate since 2009 and was the Denver Public Schools superintendent prior to that.

The Colorado GOP has set the June 28 primary with two candidates: Republican State Rep. Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea.

Hanks has repeatedly denied the results of the 2020 presidential election and was at the U.S. Capitol when the January 6 riot occurred.

O’Dea owns a construction business. He’s a moderate Republican who has said he would’ve voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Colorado GOP and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have not endorsed a candidate for the primary, but they are putting time, resources and money into the race. They believe Bennet is vulnerable, in part, because of President Joe Biden’s dismal approval rating.

This week, Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott – who’s also the chair of the NRSC – was in Colorado meeting with state GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown.

They talked about the race with Matt Mauro on the FOX31 News at 4.