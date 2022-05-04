DENVER (KDVR) — The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s discussion to overturn Roe v. Wade has created some controversy around the country on both sides of the political fence.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, held a news conference in the lobby of her office in Denver Wednesday morning. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains CEO Adrienne Mansanares and Cobalt Advocates President Karen Middleton joined DeGette to discuss the impact of the issue and what Congress is doing about it.

“As leader of the Pro-Choice Caucus, DeGette was instrumental in getting a landmark piece of legislation – known as the Women’s Health Protection Act – approved in the House in September that would codify Roe v. Wade and, for the first time, provide all Americans a federally protected right to abortion care – regardless of where they live,” DeGette’s office said in a release.

