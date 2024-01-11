DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the start of a new session. It comes less than two months since the special session, where lawmakers were told to come back to hammer out a plan for rising property taxes.

It’s still a main concern in 2024, as a special committee is tasked with coming up with viable ideas that work for everyone. House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Minority Leader Mike Lynch agreed that a long-term solution is a top priority this year.

McCluskie, D-Summit County, understands it’s been an issue for years. She addressed concerns, alongside state Rep. Lynch, R-Larimer County, this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

After the Gallagher Amendment was repealed, “I think that was a moment to have a replacement approach,” McCluskie said. “COVID arrived and everything stopped, and so now we’re in this property evaluation situation. Property taxes have exploded. I believe that it will be important that Republicans and Democrats alike listen to their (the special committee’s) recommendations.”

The House Republican leader said he’s optimistic but warned lawmakers not to focus only on metro areas.

“Is this going to be inclusive of outside of the Denver-Boulder corridor, and are we going to be as a state stepping on and putting rules and impositions on those local municipalities that it’s not tailored for them?” Lynch said, saying that is his only concern.

