DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers will be back at the state Capitol next week for the start of the next legislative session.

What issues are they planning to tackle and how will they work together to get it done? FOX31 spoke with leaders about their goals.

Despite ending the special session on a rocky note, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle share many common goals for legislation, picking up where they left off last year.

Solutions for Colorado property taxes

Prepare for more discussion around high property taxes in Colorado.

“One of the issues that never did get fixed, quite honestly, were property taxes, so that is: creating an affordable Colorado that we don’t feel is the end-all-be-all solution,” House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle in both chambers said they are excited about a bipartisan property tax committee put in place following the special session. The group will propose a long-term solution for the state’s big problem.

“The property tax commission is underway,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie said. “They had their first meeting; they elected a facilitator. They are under a very tight timeline, so we should see some recommendations from that group by March, and I hope that gives us enough time in the General Assembly to react and create good policy based on their recommendations and move something forward.”

Housing development and the return of land use

Another issue that will come up again is housing. Leaders say land use and clearing the way for more housing to be developed across the state will be brought back through several bills, rather than the big proposal the governor wanted to see pass last year.

“I think that bill was extraordinarily big, and it just needed some narrowing down and more focus and stakeholding because it was a monolith of a bill to put into,” said Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, of Denver. “So I think breaking it down into different policies will be more productive instead of the turducken that bill was. I think this year we’ll make it a little more approachable.”

More money for Colorado public schools

Both sides are also excited about the state buying down the so-called budget stabilization factor, giving state schools more money.

“Education is always an issue that we have to stay on top of. I think we are going to finally see education fully funded this year and we cannot be more in support of that,” Lynch said. “I think that will be a bipartisan issue that we look forward to working with the other side on to get education fully funded in the state and get the resources our teachers need on the ground.”

“We are $140 million away from paying down the BSF,” McCluskie said. “That will mean driving more than $15,000 to the average-sized classroom. I’m hoping that also means for our amazing teachers and school additional pay and compensation for our amazing teachers and school staff.”

Public safety and collaboration

Leaders in both parties also say they want to focus on public safety, too. Republicans say the state needs to do something about the drug crisis, while Democrats say they want to build on the governor’s goal to make Colorado one of the 10 safest states in the nation.

Both sides say they look forward to listening to more voices from across the state.

The session is set to begin Jan. 10.