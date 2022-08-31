DENVER (KDVR) – A new poll shows the race for Colorado attorney general is in a dead heat.

Incumbent and Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is tied with his Republican challenger, John Kellner, the 18th Judicial District District Attorney.

Both candidates are polling at 44%, according to a new poll from The Tarrance Group. The poll also showed that 12% of Colorado voters were undecided in the race.

While Weiser is favored in Denver and the northern suburbs of the metro area, Kellner has Colorado Springs more locked in but both are close in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties.

The poll was conducted on behalf of the Republican Attorneys General Association. The Tarrance Group’s polling has a B+ score from FiveThirtyEight. The poll was conducted between Aug. 22 and 25 and included telephone interviews with 600 registered voters. The margin of error is plus/minus 4.1%.

Weiser is running for a second term as AG. In 2018, he defeated District Attorney George Brauchler by 6.5%.