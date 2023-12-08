LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado is in the middle of a housing crisis and Gov. Jared Polis wants the state to get cracking on development. He wants to start with creating more affordable housing across the state.

The governor said a key part of making the state more affordable is making housing more affordable and accessible to get to.

“Whether you are in Grand Junction at a town hall with 85 people or Pueblo or the Denver metro area, the number one issue is affordability, affordability, affordability, right? And people are frustrated because while the job market is strong and people have jobs, costs have gone up more than salaries, the biggest part of that is housing,” Polis said about why he’s starting with housing when it comes to making Colorado more affordable.

The governor wants housing in the Centennial State to become more affordable and easier to get to by the time the state turns 150 in 2026. The governor said the topic is top of mind for Coloradans across the state.

“Meeting with hundreds of Coloradans, really housing rose to the top of the agenda. That means housing that is close to job centers, that is more affordable, people can afford to live in them. This vision ties into clean air, clean drinking water, it ties into less traffic,” Polis said.

The governor unveiled his roadmap, highlighting six key areas he wants the state to effort to meet the housing and affordability goals including reducing regulations and removing red tape so development can get underway.

The six goals as described by the governor’s office are:

Saving people money on housing and increasing supply

Streamlining processes to save everyone time and money

Increasing access to trains, buses, and bikes and saving money and time on your commute

Strategic planning that improves air quality and reduces traffic

Enhancing our Colorado way of life: Water, open spaces, and thriving neighborhoods

Supporting local businesses, creatives, and community revitalization

Polis highlighted units in Lakewood near transit as more of what he says the state needs.

“Here at Lamar Station, we have an example of what we need access to: Housing that fits a reasonable budget, that is conveniently located near schools and jobs and transit. And these kinds of homes shouldn’t be a rarity, it should be a choice for more Coloradans who want to live this way across the state,” Polis said.

The governor also highlighted an area in Eagle County as a transportation district that works. In his budget request, he set aside $137 million for affordable housing.