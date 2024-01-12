DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis laid out his policy goals for the year in his State of the State address Thursday, but FOX31 wanted to know how he plans to solve some of the issues mentioned in his speech — as well as some other problems that were not mentioned.

On Friday, the governor sat down with FOX31 for a comprehensive discussion about the upcoming legislative session and Polis’ goals.

In-state divisions

Polis called on state lawmakers to work together better to get things done.

“It’s OK to have different opinions and different values, that’s what we are elected to do, representing our constituents, but we should have a civility and respect in how we conduct our disagreements,” Polis said.

“We need to disagree better and that means we need to work together. Always listen to the other side, just because we have different opinions doesn’t mean that we are not colleagues, it doesn’t mean that somebody who has different opinions is an enemy of yours or an enemy of our state,” he added.

Policy failures

Outside of the drama unfolding among lawmakers in the chambers, lawmakers and voters dealt the governor two big losses last year.

First: His land-use proposal failed to pass last session after local governments were staunchly opposed.

Then, voters gave a resounding no to his property tax proposal; 59% of Coloradans voted against Proposition HH. The governor said he has seen failure before and he’s not giving up on the ideas behind those measures.

“I really look at everything we’re working on as a multiyear effort,” Polis said. “We failed our first year with preschool, we got it done the second year for the voters to pass. So this is common in life, in business, in politics where things take a while to accomplish but we maintain the vision.”

Lawmakers are planning to break up last year’s land-use bill into multiple bills this year, including one bill looking to allow more accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, to be built across the state. The governor is hoping long-term property tax solutions will be presented to lawmakers later this session.

Reducing taxes in Colorado

The governor called for a statewide income tax reduction during his speech. His proposal was met with a standing ovation from state Republicans but a lack of enthusiasm from most Democrats, whose support he will need given their solid majority.

“It’s a very frustrating discussion to me that we have these enormous TABOR surpluses, that’s a signal that we are taxing people too much. We can’t use that money, it goes back out. Why are we taking it from people in the first place?” Polis said.

TABOR, or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, is a law that limits the intake and spending of revenue by state or local governments and refunds any amount collected over that to residents at the end of the year.

“So, just reduce the taxes we take in so people can hold onto more of their hard-earned money and that goes for the income tax rate,” he continued. “Which is of course, by cutting that, that’s the most pro-growth tax we can cut but also property taxes and sales taxes — any state taxes we can cut so we’re not taking in more than we can use.”

Migrants in Denver

As the influx of migrants coming to Denver without support worsens, the governor said the state will continue to stand with the Mile High City in calling for more aid.

“We certainly join Mayor Johnston and many others across the country on calling for the federal government to secure our borders, and yes, if they are failing to secure our borders, providing assistance for people who might be in the process of applying for asylum during that time,” Polis said.

“It shouldn’t fall on cities like Denver,” he said. “The state is in regular conversations with Denver and we’re happy to support any of our cities, all of our cities in the work that they do.”

The governor pointed to the Joint Budget Committee’s recent allocation of $5 million toward Denver’s work on the crisis as a way the state has stepped up.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war have been at the Capitol frequently as the conflict in the Middle East plays out; pro-Palestinian groups were rallying during the governor’s address. FOX31 asked Polis about his take on the United States’ handling of the situation and if America should join other nations in calling for a ceasefire.

“I personally agree with President Biden: I think a two-state solution, a Palestinian state, and an Israeli state is where they need to go. But I think the United States has been a constructive partner with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, helping to promote stability in the region and supporting an important American ally,” Polis said.

Given the passion behind some of the protests, FOX31 asked the governor about safety. The governor said all Coloradans have a right to free speech as long they remain non-violent.