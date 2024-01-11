DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivered his 2024 State of the State address, and this​ year, he is talking tax cuts.

He also highlighted some of the state’s recent accomplishments and many areas where he believes the state needs to improve.

The governor and state lawmakers have been adamant about three things so far this year: They want to improve education, spur more housing and make life more affordable for Coloradans in 2024.

“We’ve proven that we can accomplish anything when we work together,” Polis said during his sixth State of State address.

Polis called on state lawmakers at the Capitol to work as a body this year to get things done, starting with getting more housing in the state.

The governor said during his address that he wants seniors to be able to downsize without losing their property tax exemptions.

“I hear from older Coloradans who fear they won’t be able to age in the communities they call home or they won’t be able to downsize, because even though their house might have increased in value, high interest rates and property taxes prevent them from affording even a smaller home,” Polis said at the podium. “That’s why I hope that this session, we can work to finally make the senior homestead exemption portable.”

The governor said he also wants to reduce barriers to creating housing in the state.

“I will be supportive of bills that reduce the cost of housing and encourage innovative approaches like new financing strategies, easing parking restrictions, tackling liability costs for multifamily condos, reducing the cost of fire insurance, especially in the face of increasing climate-related disasters,” Polis said.

The governor also received a resounding standing ovation when talking about increasing school funding by buying down the budget stabilization factor.

“That means better teacher pay, expanding learning opportunities for students, professional development aligned with successful outcomes and better resources for our classrooms,” Polis said.

With affordability top of mind for many, the governor is now calling for another statewide income tax reduction.

“I know that a couple, maybe a few, Democrats in the past have been skeptical of reducing our income tax rate, but cutting the income tax rate is the most effective rate to further our economic growth,” Polis said.

The income tax proposal got major applause from Republicans but not Democrats. FOX31 talked with Polis about that and much more in a one-on-one interview that will air Friday on FOX31.